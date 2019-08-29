NAMI Tri-County Illinois will be holding an educational meeting, support groups and fundraiser in the month of September.

PEORIA - NAMI Tri-County Illinois will be holding an educational meeting, support groups and fundraiser in the month of September.

Thursday, Sept. 5, NAMI will hold a Monthly Mental Illness Education Meeting at 7 p.m. in Poplar Hall, Room 127 at the ICC Peoria Campus (5401 N. University St.).

The topic will be Marijuana and Mental Health, presented by Ed Betzelberger, Director of Addiction Services at Tazwood Center for Wellness.

Thursday, Sept. 19, two support groups will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Poplar Hall at ICC Peoria Campus (5407 N. University St.).

The Connections support group - for those living in recovery o any mental health condition - will meet in Room 127. The Family group - for family members or close friends suffering from mental illness - will meet in Room 132.

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m., PhanieRae and the Soul Shakers will perform at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Pizzeria, 1110 N. Main St. in East Peoria, to benefit NAMI Tri-County Illinois. There will be a $5 cover charge. A percentage of all day food sales will be donated to NAMI. Enjoy an evening of music, food, information and fundraising.

NAMI Tri-County Illinois is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.