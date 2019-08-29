The following individuals were recently arrested after several weeks of investigation by the West Central Illinois Task Force, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department.

The following individuals were recently arrested after several weeks of investigation by the West Central Illinois Task Force, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department.

Joshua Whitney, 42 of Canton, faces multiple counts of delivery of methamphetamine and delivery of a controlled substance.

Cody Hanks, 27 of Lewistown, faces multiple charges, including delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful sale/delivery of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.