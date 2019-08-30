Trinity Lutheran Church is pleased to announce its launch of Rejoicing Spirits, a ministry that works to provide a meaningful, inclusive worship service in a loving and supportive community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities along with the people who love and support them.

Trinity Lutheran Church is pleased to announce its launch of Rejoicing Spirits, a ministry that works to provide a meaningful, inclusive worship service in a loving and supportive community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities along with the people who love and support them. Attendees are free to be themselves while actively participating as contributing members in a faith community. The launch service is at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Chestnut St., Canton. People who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids are welcome, as the church building is accessible. A free meal will be served after the service and interested people who have food allergies or other dietary needs are invited to call the church at 309-647-0724 so that everyone has appropriate food to eat.

Rejoicing Spirits is an innovative ministry created to enrich the spiritual lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, friends, caregivers, and other supportive community members. This is done by offering an interactive and engaging worship and fellowship community which shares God’s word and celebrates the message of God’s loving grace. The worship service and setting are adapted to be more welcoming to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they are able to actively participate and have roles in the service.

Worshippers are invited to come as they are, and people are encouraged to be themselves without fear of being “shushed.” Elements of Rejoicing Spirits worship services include:

•Lively, upbeat service

•Lots of singing

•Repetition

•Hand motions

•Percussion instruments

•Meaningful, interactive sermons with activities and crafts

All Rejoicing Spirits worship is open to people with or without disabilities, offering casual, open, “shush-free” worship for all people of abilities! It is great as a stepping stone to participation in a faith community, or as an extra opportunity for worship and fellowship for people who already belong to a faith community. People of all faith backgrounds are invited to attend. For more information, please visit www.mytrinitylutheran.org/rejoicingspirits or www.rejoicingspirits.org, or contact Pastor Micah Garnett at 309-647-0724.