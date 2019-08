The Graham Hospital School of Nursing Alumni will be meeting on Sept. 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Graham Hospital Lobby Conference room at Graham Hospital.

Agenda will include finishing details for the 110th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 12.

All graduates of GHSON are welcome to attend.