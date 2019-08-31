The 11th Annual Harvest Good Health for Seniors Health Fair at Spoon River Towers was a huge success.

LEWISTOWN - The 11th Annual Harvest Good Health for Seniors Health Fair at Spoon River Towers was a huge success.

Spoon River Towers and Renaissance Care Center want to thank all the vendors for their participation in the Health Fair this year.

They hope to see everyone at the 12th Annual Harvest Good Health for Seniors Fair in August 2020.

The 2019 prize winners are Ron Davis, Randy Fraikes, Derrin Westlake, Annabelle Hopping, Cathy Simpson, Ben Dugan, MaryLou Belless, Anna Henderson, Linda Black, Lisa Keebler, Phillip Tomlianovich, Rosey Clifford, Mickie Jones, Charles Howerter, Vicki Burian, Kim West, Shirley Norris, Roberta White, Shirley Puckett, Pat in galls, Lori McBride, Nancy Sprague, Melba Lindsey, Rhonda Sheets, Margaret Miller, Glenda Barclay, Paulie Hahn and Robert Williams.

The Grand Prize winners: $100 Walmart card - Christina Hendrickson and $100 County Market card - Jeanette Trello