CHILLICOTHE-Canton Ingersoll traveled to Three Sisters Park for a quadrangular meet last Saturday.

The Canton girls dominated the rough sandy 2-mile course placing first with 31 points.

Overall winner was Mackenzie Mercer of Chillicothe clocking a 13:47.

The boys ran a tight race with several improving their speed. Farmington won the boys’ division being led by Jake Martin with an impressive time of 12:18.

Said Coach Brenda Shawgo, “I was so proud of the team as they showed major improvement from their first meet. It is always fun seeing how much confidence they can build by having one meet under their belts already. This week finds us competing in two Invites including the Mid-Illini this Thursday. It will be tough competition but I am excited to see how we fare.”

Girls’ Teams

First-Canton 31 points

Second-Chillicothe 49 points

Third-Farmington 65 points

Fourth-Washington St. Patrick 160 points

Canton Girls results:

Third-Ella Bruketta-14:14

Fifth-Ella Demler-14:31

Sixth-Aliana Lawson-14:32

Eighth-Keira Raker-14:51

9th Aneliese Hodges-14:55

Olivia Knowles-15:20

Marlee Miller-15:56

Katie Dailey-16:21

Bri Putman-16:43

Saige Cox-16:46

Makenna McGinnis-16:47

Avery Pigg-16:49

Jenaya Moore-16:58

Ashley Wroblewski-17:17

Olivia Sprecher-17:38

Lilliana Horton-18:00

Delaney Bartlett-18:20

Meghan Skiles-18:47

Emma Braden-18:49

Juleahana Richardson-19:47

Reese Murphy-19:52

Ainsley Harper-20:06

Megan Vollmar-20:26

Geneva Mitchell-21:06

Lyla Ward-23:17

Boys’ Team

First-Farmington 32 points

Second-Chillicothe 45 points

Third-Canton 61 points

Fourth-Washington St. Patrick 110 points

Canton Boys’ results:

Third-Jack Jochums-12:45

Fourth-Noah Buhl-12:53

Fourteenth-Dylan Jones-14:21

Eighteenth-Will Phillips-14:54

Twenty-second-Derek Spiva-15:14

Kash Vanhouten-15:44

Jace Emery-15:51

Brody Braden-16:05

Dylan Renick-16:06

Dawson Moore-16:11

Keegan Blakesly-16:13

Chase Lawson-16:26

Chase Driskell-17:10

Dylan Young-17:16

Spencer Bartlett-18:02

Jaxsun Owens-18:03

Trevor Delong-18:18

Nelson Hand-18:45

Landon Bowers-18:58

Carter MacVean-19:51

Brayden Walton-23:55

Ian Kosier-23:59