Lee Roy Knuppel of rural Canton has been named a 4-H Hall of Fame Inductee for 2019. Lee Roy has been a 4-H volunteer in the 4-H Shooting Sports Program for 10 years, teaching and mentoring youth in Fulton and Tazewell Counties. More than 60 young people have learned safety and respect for firearms through Lee Roy’s teaching. He has volunteered for 4-H in other ways over the years, too, including helping with a 4-H club his late sister, JoAnn Block, led for many years.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Nominations for the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame are made by University of Illinois Extension staff.

Over 65 people were added this year to the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame. Only one person per county may be nominated each year. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion. Lee Roy received his medallion at a ceremony at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 13.

4-H is the largest out-of-school educational program for youth in the United States. 4-H assists youth in acquiring knowledge, forming attitudes, and developing life skills that will enable them to become caring, competent, and contributing members of society. Volunteers like Lee Roy make the 4-H Program possible.

For information on how to get involved in the Fulton County 4-H Program, call the University of Illinois Extension Office in Lewistown at 547-3711.