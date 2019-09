A new $12 million kitchen at Pontiac Correctional Center, with a special plaque for a special person in the facility’s history, was unveiled in a small ceremony Wednesday. Doing the unveiling of the plaque were, from left, Trudy King-Beller, Denise McCabe and Pam Ryerson, daughters of Frieda King. The kitchen is dedicated to the memory of Mrs. King, an IDOC Food Services supervisor who was killed in the line of duty at PCC in 1983.