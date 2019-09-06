In honor of long-time science teacher Glen Phillips, a stone memorial now stands at the entrance to Ingersoll Middle School.

CANTON — In honor of long-time science teacher Glen Phillips, a stone memorial now stands at the entrance to Ingersoll Middle School.

Glen taught at Ingersoll for a total of 30 years, from 1972 to 2002. He passed away from liver cancer at the age of 70 in January 2018.

“The kids loved Glen,” said Jenny Beal, retired science teacher who worked with Glen for several years. “He was a very kind, caring teacher. He was kind of a quintessential nerd, and the kids loved him for it.”

According to Beal, Glen never had a management problem with his students because he was well loved.

Glen was one of the first to instruct teachers how to use computers in the classroom.

In fact, for 12 years Glen also repaired and sold computers with his daughter, Cara, said his wife, Vickie. Before school and after school, Glen and Cara would work on computers.

Glen was also involved with the Ingersoll Scout Reservation.

Up until his last days, Glen was a teacher.

While in hospice, Glen would use hands-on, science-related activities to help entertain the other residents, noted Vickie.

The Phillips family has received an outpour of support following Glen’s passing.

“Glen represents how teachers can impact their students’ lives,” Beal commented.

“He was one of those rare teachers that was very motivated and a student advocate,” said Phillip Murphy, who served as Principal at Ingersoll during Glen’s time there.

Memorial and dedication

Beal has been in charge of the memorial. Donations made in Glen’s name had been earmarked for Ingersoll.

She met with the head of the science department, Chris Hardy, and they discussed the best way to honor Glen’s memory.

They chose a monument after deciding that science equipment would not be a permanent course to honor his memory (due to the advancement of technology) and there would be regular maintenance required for a stone sundial.

Beal was familiar with artist Matt Matheney, who creates sculptures out of granite. Matheney came up with the design of a log, representing Glen’s dedication to Boy Scouts.

Beal requested a compass be included on the memorial to represent how students are at a crossroad when entering middle school and they need someone to guide them, as Glen did for his students.

Vickie noted that while her family received much support following Glen’s illness and passing, she was surprised to see how much of an impact her husband had on others.

“The day Jenny called me and wanted to put up a memorial, I knew the impact he had,” Vickie said.

Murphy lead the dedication ceremony, which featured 11 speakers, including family, former coworkers and a former student.

More than 120 people attended the dedication, which was held Aug. 13 — also Glen’s mother’s birthday. Glen’s mother was a teacher as well.

Additionally, Vickie was surprised when members of her grief support group at OSF attended the dedication.

“I told them about it but I didn’t dream they would come,” she said.

Thirty biodegradable balloons, with dissolvable strings, were released.

“Glen and I always used Ash Street the last 40 years to drive to and from home even when it was a dirt road,” Vickie said in her remarks at the dedication ceremony. “Now as I drive by (Ingersoll Middle) School, I look out my car window and am reminded what a wonderful husband I was blessed to share my life with.”