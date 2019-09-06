Phyllis Sue Blazier, 81,
of Carmi, passed away at
11:39 a.m., Wednesday,
September 4, 2019 at the
Linda E. White Hospice
House in Evansville. She
was born in Mt. Vernon,
IN on February 18, 1938
the daughter of Wilfred
and Mary Edna (Benthall)
Phillips. Sue married Donald
Lee Blazier on December
12, 1958. In her younger
years Sue worked as a
beautician, more recently
she worked at Walmart
for 22 years and in home
health. She was a member
of Stewart Street Baptist
Church and was a former
member of Home Extension
and Eastern Star. She
enjoyed sewing, crocheting
and loved camping at
Kentucky Lake.
Sue is survived by
her husband of 60 years,
Donald; two sons, Donnie
Kevin (Debbie) Blazier, of
Carmi and Devin (Ann)
Blazier, of St. Louis, MO;
two granddaughters, Megan
(Scott) Stevens, of
Owensboro, KY and Kailey
Blazier, of Evansville;
one great-granddaughter,
Sophia Stevens and her
beloved dog, Mugzy Blazier.
She was preceded
in death by her parents,
Wilfred and Mary Phillips,
two brothers, Wilfred and
Gerald Phillips and two
sisters, Naomi Jean Foster
and Geraldine Gilbert.
Funeral services for
Phyllis Sue Blazier, 81,
will be held at 11:00 a.m.
on Saturday, September 7,
2019 at Campbell Funeral
Home in Carmi. Burial will
be in Big Prairie Cemetery
in Carmi. Visitation will
be on Saturday from 9:00
a.m. until service time at
Campbell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions
may be made in
Sue’s memory to the Linda
E. White Hospice House
and will be accepted at
Campbell Funeral Home.