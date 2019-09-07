Music filled the air during Thursday’s Tot Time program at Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown.

The theme for this month was “Music to our Ears.” Canton resident Rusty Ray Reed led the program.

Reed showed children a vinyl record and record player and explained how they work.

Reed also showed attendees different instruments, including a guitar, ukulele, harmonica and shakers.

Afterwards, the children made instruments out of crafts so they can play their own music.

Dickson Mounds Museum holds Tot Time the first Thursday of every month at the museum for youngsters and their caregivers.

The Tot Time program series is sponsored by SpoonRiver Electric’s Operation Round-up grant, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Havana National Bank, Lewistown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Bishop Post #1, Lewistown VFW Post 5001 Auxiliary, Rusty Melhouse of Edward Jones, and Jeff and Linda Sisson of Havana.