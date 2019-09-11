To the Editor,

The impending closure of Wee Ma Tuk Golf Course will hurt Fulton County. I believe recruiting Doctors and other professionals to the area gets harder.

It will hurt local property values in the Subdivision of Wee Ma Tuk. Golf will be 30 to 40 minutes away.

Bill Kemper bought Wee Ma Tuk with the very best of intentions. It hasn’t worked out and I know it hurts him more than anyone.

My prayer is that he can still save golf in Fulton County by passing it on to the next willing to take a shot. It will be Bill that saves golf in the county.

I think he can. I think and hope he will. He treated me very well. If he knows what it will do for his good name as long as there is Golf a deal can be made. I’m praying for the good of the county it gets done.

William McCullum