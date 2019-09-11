CCFLC in Lewistown will be holding a spaghetti fundraiser and band performance Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The spaghetti fundraiser will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Cost is $7 per person.

Take outs are available.

Also that evening, the Lewistown High School Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in the CCFLC parking lot.

Visitors should bring their own chairs.

CCFLC is located at 13192 US 24 in Lewistown.