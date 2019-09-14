Carla Bobell began her new role as Executive Director of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Aug. 12.

CANTON — Carla Bobell began her new role as Executive Director of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Aug. 12.

One aspect Bobell will focus on as director will be encouraging local businesses to get involved in the community.

Bobell and her husband Rob, an optometrist, own Progressive Vision Center in Canton. Since the opening of their business, the couple has been involved in theatre, clubs such as Kiwanis and P&O Band, and foundations and boards.

Bobell noted that others in the community got to know her and Rob and these relationships encourage future commerce, both between a business and consumers and between businesses themselves.

Previous director, Amanda Atchley, left the Chamber to take a job at Spoon River College.

“Amanda was an awesome director. She continued keeping a solid membership base,” Bobell said, adding that the Chamber currently has over 300 members.

The Chamber has a large event coming up Sept. 28, the Taste of Canton, which will be held at Big Creek Park from noon to 4 p.m.

The Chamber will also be hosting a Taking Care of Business Breakfast Oct. 24 which will be a workshop on how business owners can handle the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Additionally, Bobell has been working with the Leadership Academy at Canton High School, where a career expo was held and students learn traits that make them more employable.

Bobell has a Bachelor’s in communications and had worked as a traveling representative for Hallmark before becoming a stay at home mom to her and Rob’s adopted children, Nathan and Westin.

Bobell had been out of the workforce for 19 years but volunteered for a wide range of committees and organizations, including the Chamber, Canton Main Street and Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development. It’s through this work that she gained skills in developing and planning large fundraising events.

Two years ago, Bobell decided to enter back into the workforce and started part-time as the Chamber’s Assistant Director. Now she’s working full time as Executive Director.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know all the businesses,” Bobell added