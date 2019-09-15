LIMESTONE-The Canton Varsity Volleyball team was in action Sept. 7 at the Limestone Tourney.
Results are as follows:
Tri-Valley over Canton
25-8
25-12
Canton stats:
Digs: Painter-9
Assists: Bair and Dixon-3
Kills-Dixon and Dennis-2
Limestone over Canton
25-10
25-21
Digs: Mayall-5
Assists: Dixon-8
Blocks: Williams-3
Kills: Neville-3
Aces: Bair- and Dixon-1
Elmwood over Canton
25-10
25-15
Digs: Mayall-4
Assists: Bair-3
Blocks: Williams-3
Kills: Demler-2
Rock Island over Canton
25-15
25-21
Digs: Dennis and Demler-2
Assists: Dixon-3
Kills: Dennis-2
Canton over Springfield Lanphier
25-0
25-23
Digs: Painter-8, Demler-7
Assists: Bair-3
Kills: Dennis-4
Blocks: Williams-4
Leaders for the Day
Cassidy Williams was named to the All Tournament Team.
Digs: Painter-19
Assists: Dixon-18
Kills: Dennis-11
Aces: Bair and Dixon-1