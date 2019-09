CUBA-Cuba Church of the Nazarene will host a Chilli and Vegetable soup supper Sept. 28, 4 to 6 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for children's ministry.

Immediately following the supper at 6 p.m. the Gospel Strings Southern Gospel band will provide an evening of music and worship for all who wish to attend.

The address of the church is 605 South 3rd street, Cuba.

For more information call Andy, (309) 231-7541.