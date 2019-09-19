CANTON-The Spoon River College Snapper softball team will be hosting a paint and sip FUNdraiser at the Canton Elk’s Lodge Friday, Oct. 4, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with pork chop sandwiches and chips available for $5. Participants will create a personalized pumpkin wood porch leaner with the expertise of Canvas-Connections.

There will also be raffle baskets, a bake sale, and a draw-down raffle with a specialty drink available for purchase, and proceeds donated to SRC for each drink sold.

The cost is $35, and includes all the materials needed to complete the project. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

To pay/register go to www.canvas-connections.com/SRCPaintingFundraiser/

Canton Elks Lodge is located at 61 W. Elm St., Canton.

For additional information, contact Amanda Atchley, (309) 649-6307.

No art experience necessary. Invite a friend or an entire group and come paint with them!