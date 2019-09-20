CANTON-The Canton Ingersoll Boys’ Baseball team downed Dunlap Valley 4-1 to win the first round of the IESA Baseball Regional.

Canton Ingersoll got on the board in the second inning when Sam Parry singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Miles Hoops took the win for Canton IMS.

He allowed four hits and one run over five and two-thirds innings, striking out one.

Korbin Woerly threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Little Giants racked up nine hits on the day.

Lane Wheelwright, Parry, Hoops, and Woerly all managed multiple hits for Canton. Woerly, Hoops, Parry, and Wheelwright each collected two hits to lead Canton.

Coach Mike Walters said, “The team has improved since the first of the season.”

Canton’s next game in the IESA Regional 7 will take place Saturday, at Athletic Park starting at 10 a.m. against the number one seed, Dunlap Middle School.