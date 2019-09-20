At Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m., the program will be “Spooky Stories” presented by Mike Anderson.

LEWISTOWN — At Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m., the program will be “Spooky Stories” presented by Mike Anderson. Tots and their caretakers will enjoy spooky, silly, funny and thought-provoking stories and songs that will deliver a shiver! Spooky face-painting and crafts will also be a part of the morning’s activities.

Mike Anderson is one of the most versatile folk performers and educators in the Midwest. He has hosted the national award-winning “Mike’s Music Works” television show; developed and managed the New Salem Storytelling Festival and the Clayville Music and Storytelling Festival; and, has been recognized as an Outstanding Illinois Educator. Mike is best known as a dulcimer performer. He also plays guitar, banjo, jaw harp, nose-flute, bones and more.

Admission to Tot Time is free and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served. Groups of eight or more should call Dickson Mounds Museum in advance to ensure the availability of supplies. The program begins promptly at 9:30 a.m., with the program portion lasting approximately 30 minutes, followed by crafts, snacks and time to explore the museum.

The 2019 Tot Time program series is sponsored by Spoon River Electric’s Operation Round-up grant, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Havana National Bank, Lewistown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Bishop Post #1, Lewistown VFW Post 5001 Auxiliary, Rusty Melhouse of Edward Jones and Jeff and Linda Sisson of Havana. The Tot Time program series continuously seeks sponsors. Please contact Curator of Education Christa Christensen at 309-547-3721 for more information.

The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217-782-9175. Also visit us on Facebook at Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds or online at the Dickson Mounds link on the Illinois State Museum website at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.