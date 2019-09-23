The Ingersoll Little Giants fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 2-0 loss to Dunlap Middle School Saturday in the semi-final regional game.
CANTON-The Ingersoll Little Giants fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 2-0 loss to Dunlap Middle School Saturday in the semi-final regional game.
Dunlap Middle School took the lead on a groundout in the first inning.
The pitching was strong on both sides.
A single by Christian Lowe in the second inning was a positive for Canton.
Lowe toed the rubber for Canton Ingersoll.
He lasted four and a third innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out one and walking one.
Korbin Woerly threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.
Jack Wheelwright, Lowe, and Lane Wheelwright each collected one hit to lead Canton.
Canton IMS ended their season 9-14-1 with the ‘A’ team’s record 8-9.
Coach Mike Walters said he was proud of his team’s performance, “They were a great team to coach. You know you have had a good season when the kids don’t want it to end.”