RUSHVILLE - The Canton Ingersoll Cross Country team traveled to Rushville Thursday for the 38th Annual Schuyler-Industry Middle School Invitational.

There were 18 teams that participated.

Canton girls placed third and the boys placed sixth out of 18 teams. “It was a hot, muggy race on the slightly rolling course held at Schuy-Rush Park. Despite still having some injuries our teams did a great job. I told the kids that this meet was important because this is where our Sectional race will be held and we will face some of the same teams,” said Coach Shawgo.

Girls’ Team Results:

First-Delavan (36 points)

Second-Athens (74 points)

Third-Canton (85 points)

Fourth-Lewistown (124 points)

Girls' Results:

7. Ella Bruketta 13:56

14. Aliana Lawson 14:24

15. Ella Demler 14:29

20. Olivia Knowles 14:30

29. Kiera Raker 15:17

42. Aneliese Hodges 15:43

45. Ashley Wroblewski 15:49

52. Marlee Miller 16:02

64. Katie Dailey 16:35

71. Avery Pigg 16:40

92. Olivia Sprecher 17:22

105. Makenna McGinnis 17:51

109. Saige Cox 18:13

114. Lilliana Horton 18:26

116. Jenaya Moore 18:33

124. Reese Murphy 19:06

129. Delaney Bartlett 19:21

132. Meghan Skiles 19:28

135. Juleahana Richardson 19:42

140. Emma Braden 20:02

146. Geneva Mitchell 21:21

152. Lyla Ward 22:23

Boys’ Team Results:

First-Delavan (40 points)

Second-Quincy St. Peter (46 points)

Third-Liberty (75 points)

Fourth-Farmington (103 points)

Boys Results:

20. Will Phillips 13:13

28. Noah Buhl 13:36

52. Dylan Jones 14:36

54. Derek Spiva 14:40

63. Kash Vanhouten 14:56

82. Jace Emery 15:34

91. Brody Braden 15:52

92. Dylan Renick 15:53

94. Jaxsun Owens 15:56

98. Dawson Moore 16:07

99. Spencer Bartlett 16:12

107. Keegan Blakesly 16:28

109. Chase Lawson 16:29

115. Chase Driskell 16:42

140. Nelson Hand 18:23

148. Landon Bowers 19:32

151. Trevor Delong 19:57

158. Brayden Walton 23:20

159. Ian Kosier 23:39