WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $2.8 billion available for direct loans and grants to help rural communities develop their community facilities.

According to information from USDA, there are more than 100 types of projects eligible for the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Some of the eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies and nonprofit organizations. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less residents.

The USDA on Wednesday announced 41 projects in 17 states being provided loans and grants for projects. The projects only account for $12 million out of the allocated bulk, and are expected to benefit 214,000 Americans.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to bring essential facilities and services to rural communities,” USDA Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce W. Lammers said. “Investments in our rural areas provide a foundation for growth and prosperity that strengthens the Nation’s overall economy.”The projects announced range from the purchase of a building for a Boys and Girls Club in Tennessee to Florida food assistance organization that provides services for 17 counties. The Tennessee funding includes a $388,400 loan and a $111,600 grant. The Florida group received a $1.1 million loan.

Other ways funds may be used, include the “purchase, construction and/or improvement of essential community facilities, and for the purchase of equipment and pay-related project expenses.”

Essential community facilities include:

• Healthcare facilities such as hospitals, medical clinics, dental clinics, nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

• Public facilities such as town halls, courthouses, airport hangars or street improvements

• Community support services such as child care centers, community centers, fairgrounds or transitional housing.

• Public safety services such as fire departments, police stations, prisons, police vehicles, fire trucks, public works vehicles or equipment.

• Educational services such as museums, libraries or private schools.

• Utility services such as telemedicine or distance learning equipment.

• Local food systems such as community gardens, food pantries, community kitchens, food banks, food hubs or greenhouses.

Small communities with a population of 5,500 or less are given priority, along with communities considered low-income with a median household income below 80 percent of the state non-metropolitan median household income.

Some of the terms for direct loans provide that loan repayment may not be longer than the useful life of the facility, state statutes, the applicant’s authority or a maximum of 40 years.Rural Development sets the interest rates. The interest on loans is fixed for the term of the loan.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Rural Development’s Illinois office in Champaign by calling 217-403-6200.

A guide book for the application process that provides more in-depth information on the program can be found online at: https://bit.ly/2kR8VZ7.



For questions or comments, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com.