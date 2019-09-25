MACOMB — Retired WIU professor and "McDonough County Voice" columnist John Hallwas spoke on "Aging: Literary Reflections on Growing Older," at the Arts Center during the Macomb Senior Festival last Saturday. A speaker and writer on that subject for many years, he referred not only to America's rapidly growing senior population but to the fact that, in our changing culture, "People often experience loss of identity, fading appreciation and the need for personal meaning as they age." And he referred to a variety of literary works, from earlier centuries and today--including Cicero's "On Growing Old," Walt Whitman's "Thanks, in Old Age," Archibald MacLeish's "With Age, Wisdom," and others--as well as insightful books on the matter, like Simone de Beauvoir's "The Coming of Age" and Betty Friedan's "The Fountain of Age," to express the view that our older experience is a distinctive, remarkable period of life, which can be very meaningful if we approach it right. (A shorter version of his well-received address will appear in the "Voice" on Saturday.)



— Submitted by Kathy Nichols, WIU Malpass Library Archives