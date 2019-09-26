Free pie anyone?

The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting people of all ages to come gobble up a pie as fast as they can in their Pie Eating Contest which will be held in conjunction with the Taste of Canton on Saturday, Sept. 28.

One pie. No hands. First to finish and stand up will be declared the winner.

Three age groups will be competing, and the Chamber will be awarding a combined total of $150 in Chamber Bucks as prize money. A prize of $25 will be awarded to the Elementary School-age category winner; $50 to the Junior High/High School-age category winner; and $75 to the adult category winner who is 18 years or older.

This contest is being sponsored by the Princess Creations and will take place at Big Creek Park at 2:30 p.m.

There are only 12 contestants per category so be sure to sign up when you get to the Taste of Canton. The pie eating contest area will be under the trees and south of the Taste of Canton entrance. No pre-registration necessary this year.

Parental consent will be required for those under 18, and registration is free!

The Taste of Canton will feature the finest appetizers, entrees and desserts from area eateries from noon to 4 p.m., at Big Creek Park. Shuttle services will be available music, beer & wine garden and children’s activities will be offered.