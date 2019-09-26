MACOMB — The McDonough County-Schuyler County ETSB discussed the budget and the 2020 meeting dates during Tuesday’s meeting.

Eric Lenardt, 911 director, went over the draft budget during the meeting. He said the budget is projected to receive $530,000 from McDonough County, $70,000 from Schuyler County and $45,000 from Henderson County. For expenditures, $70,000 is budgeted for miscellaneous expenses, which will be used for reimbursements. Jeanette Moon, 911 administrative assistant, said that $50,000 is budgeted for maintenance contracts, not the $56,000 that was recorded on the draft budget.

During the budget discussion, the board talked about the possibility of starting an emergency text alert system for the area. Edgar Rodriguez, McDonough County ESDA director, said that if an emergency text alert system was activated, it would send information like road closures, boiling orders and Inclement weather warnings. Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker was unsure how the text emergency service would work, especially when there are residents that have a Chicago area or southern Illinois cell phone number, not a local cell phone number.

The board also discussed the possibility of moving the meeting dates from a monthly schedule to a quarterly schedule. Scott Schwerer, McDonough County board member, said he was concerned how the claims could be signed if the meetings went from monthly to quarterly meetings. McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout said that if the meetings were to be changed to quarterly, there must be one in October in order to pass the budget before the November deadline.

Both the budget and the 2020 meeting schedule will be voted on during the October meeting.

The next meeting will be on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. in the Macomb Police Department training room.



Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for comments or questions on this story.