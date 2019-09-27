It’s de ja vu all over again. Only this time instead of Hillary’s emails, it’s Biden’s son.

Editor,

It’s de ja vu all over again. Only this time instead of Hillary’s emails, it’s Biden’s son. Will you fall for the President’s misinformation campaign? The question we must all ask and answer is Why does he keep lying to us? Getting and keeping power is the prime objective. But, let’s look at facts. #ExposeTheTruth

Here is a fact check that you can check out for yourself. Don’t take my word for it.

https://www.factcheck.org/2019/09/trump-twists-facts-on-biden-and-ukraine/

“President Donald Trump once again twisted the facts to claim that Joe Biden, as vice president, threatened to withhold “billions of dollars to Ukraine” unless it removed the prosecutor general who “was prosecuting” Biden’s son, Hunter.

In May, Ukraine’s top prosecutor at the time said the younger Biden — a former board member for a gas company in Ukraine — was not investigated.“Hunter Biden did not violate any Ukrainian laws — at least as of now, we do not see any wrongdoing,” Yuriy Lutsenko, Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general, told Bloomberg News. Lutsenko, who resigned.

in August, said a corruption investigation into leaders of Ukrainian gas companies concerned a potential money-laundering transaction that had occurred before Hunter Biden joined the board.”

Before you fall for propaganda, check for facts. Google or other search engines can help you in your search for truth.

Finally, If you don’t vote, you let others be your voice. Get involved. Be sure you are registered and then make a plan to vote. Your vote is your voice. Don’t be silent. Check here to see if you are registered vote.org or call your county clerk.

— Pat Fuller

