MACOMB – The Western Illinois Department of Theatre and Dance will present "Puffs," at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5 in Simpkins Theatre.

The production is part of the First Year Student Showcase: NEW Friends, which is a celebration of all of the department's first year students.

The play is written by Matt Cox and will be directed by WIU Associate Instructor Adam Lewis.

"Every year, the department of Theatre and Dance present a show with the specific purpose of featuring the many talents of our new BA and BFA majors and minors, called NewFriends," said Lewis. "Now, in its sixth year, NewFriends tackles its most ambitious production to date with Puffs, or 7 Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic; a fun-filled, scripted improv written by Matt Cox about the world of a certain boy wizard we’ve all heard of, but told from another point of view. Rated R for adult language and situations, Puffs promises not only to entertain, but to showcase WIU's latest talent."

The production is the story of Puffs, who is attending a "certain Wizard School" and is a "tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world." It is not recommended for young children.

General admission is $5 and WIU students will be admitted free with valid student identification. Tickets will be sold at the door beginning on hour prior to curtain.

For more information, visit wiu.edu/cofac/theatre.

— Submitted by WIU News