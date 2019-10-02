The Canton 8th grade girls basketball team opened their season on the road against Macomb with a 25-22 win.

The girls were down 13-7 at half, but fought back with a full court man defense.

Jena Goforth led the way for Canton with 11 points, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds.

Ava Wenger contributed 6 points, 7 steals and 3 rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring was Ella Goforth with 6 ponts and 8 rebounds and Emma Hamm with 2 points.

Rachel Parry added 6 rebounds on the night.

Canton will continue play at home Thursday night against Germantown Hills at 6 p.m.