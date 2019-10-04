The Geneseo Volleyball Program wants you to Pack the Place on October 10th at their home game v Kewanee. The event starts at 5:00 in the high school gymnasium. The girls will be raising funds for the American Diabetes Association. There will be a bake sale, t-shirts and pledge forms available for purchase at the game. The Green and White Middle School Volleyball Teams will be recognized and it is also Autograph Night! Don't miss out on the fun! Please come out to support "Digging for Diabetes!"

