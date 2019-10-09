October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Fulton-Mason Crisis Service will host Open Houses for their locations in Havana and Canton.

An Open House for their Havana location, 227 S. Harpham, will be held this Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5-6 p.m.

The Open House for their Canton location, 1330 E. Ash St., will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5-6 p.m.

If questions, call 309-647-8311 or 309-543-6706 for more information.