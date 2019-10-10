The Fulton County Board Tuesday night approved a $677,000 deficit budget for public review.

LEWISTOWN — The Fulton County Board Tuesday night approved a $677,000 deficit budget for public review.

Finance and Insurance Chair Jason Myetich said his committee had gotten the deficit down to $800,000; however, budget numbers do not include health insurance and certain employee contracts that may have salary raises.

Also, Myetich noted, expected revenues may drastically change due to the state modifying funding.

County officials are unsure how to calculate new tax revenues, such as the Cannabis Tax, for recreational marijuana, and Wayfair Tax, for online sales purchases completed in Illinois.

Depending on health insurance costs, any revenue generated from these new tax sources may balance out or end up increasing the deficit.

It was noted that County Clerk Jennifer Bankert has elected to purchase new computers needed for her office herself, saving the County $30,000.

Additionally, Health Chair Laura Hepp-Kessel said health insurance premiums for retirees at the Clayberg have been shifted from the County general fund to Clayberg’s budget, further reducing the projected deficit to approximately $677,000.

“We’re going to have this budget on review for one month,” said Chairman Patrick O’Brian. “I’d encourage this board to put the pencil to the paper and get this closed.”

The measure was approved 13-6, with board members Jason Strandberg, Mary Deushane, Vicki Hoke, Donna Hudson, Daniel Kumer and Joe Murphy voting against it. Carolyn Blodgett and John Spangler were absent.

The budget will be on display for one month and voted on at the board’s meeting in November.