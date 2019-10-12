Spoon River College chemistry teacher Bridget Loftus presented “Chemistry Is You” on both the Canton and Macomb campuses as part of the series of faculty talks promoting this year’s college theme “When Am I Ever Going to Use This? Recognizing the Value of A Liberal Arts Education.”

In just 20 minutes, Loftus gave a concise overview of why chemistry matters and why all students should consider taking a chemistry class. Her focus was on employability, the fact that chemistry is in everything we do, and the importance of having a better understanding of science.

Loftus noted that the soft skills employers want—such as critical thinking, perseverance, communication, and organization—are also skills needed in everyday life, regardless of the type of work one does.

“One of my favorite evaluation comments was from a student who said chemistry class helped her learn how to be organized for nursing school,” said Loftus. “I won’t lie, chemistry isn’t an easy class, but some of you will learn how to struggle, which is also a valuable life skill, because at some point life will not go as planned, and how you react to that is the important part. How you react to a test you didn’t do well on will serve you well in the long run.”

Loftus told students “You do chemistry every single day. All day, every day your body is a running chemical reaction. Eating, drinking, washing our hands and washing our clothes, the medication we take, what cleaning products to mix or not, all of that is chemistry.”

In answer to those who say they want to live a chemical-free life, Loftus said “It’s not a thing, can’t do it, sorry, that’s not happening,” adding also that the word ‘natural’ has been corrupted by the food industry to mean something it really doesn’t mean.

The importance of recognizing valid and peer reviewed scientific research was also discussed, and Loftus used Andrew Wakefield, who wrote the paper that claimed the flu vaccine caused autism, as an example. Wakefield ultimately lost his medical license over it because the paper was false.

And speaking of the flu vaccine, Loftus told students “Get it if you can. It’s not about you and it’s not about me. It’s about helping to protect those who can’t get the flu shot. And if you’re on an antibiotic, finish the entire dose even if you’re feeling better, because antibiotic resistance is real and it’s terrifying.”

Loftus ended by telling attendees that many things can be understood better with knowledge of science. “If you don’t think you need a basic understanding of science right now, you are not paying attention. And I beg you to pay attention.”

The presentation can be viewed in its entirety on the Spoon River College YouTube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7StrjuyW-8E