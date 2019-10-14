Michele Lucille Smith, 53, of Monterey/Canton, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the University of Chicago Hospital.

MONTEREY – Michele Lucille Smith, 53, of Monterey/Canton, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the University of Chicago Hospital. She was born on Dec. 19, 1965 in Canton to Donald “Doc” and Mauricette (Bontemps) Ball. She married Harold Smith on Nov. 11, 1989 in Canton; he survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Evan and Cole Smith both of Canton; three brothers, Patrick (Lori) Ball of Vista, California, Ronald (Anita) Ball of Cuba, and Rodger (Julie) Ball of Cuba; several nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Sharon Smith.

Michele was preceded in death by her parents.

Michele was a devoted wife and loving mother of two strapping young men. Together with her friend, companion, and husband she raised her boys on a farm in the small rural community of Monterey. To say she was an animal lover was an understatement. Her boys grew up with pets — dogs, cats, chickens, horses, ducks, hogs, cows, raccoons …. you name it they took them in. Strays, homeless, and abandoned animals. (Passage written by her brother, Patrick)

Michele worked as a Vet Tech at Spoon River Animal Clinic in Canton for over 20 years. She was of the Christian Faith. Michele loved to go horseback riding, hunting, fishing, camping, and well, anything that had to do with being outdoors. Most of all Michele loved her family and will be missed dearly.

Special thanks to the community for all the help and support during this difficult time.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Rev. Rebecca Gearhart will officiate. Burial will follow at Orendorff-Breeds Cemetery in rural Canton. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Monterey United Methodist Church.To view Michele’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com