MACOMB — CarX employee Brian Sproston, 46, was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly stealing more than $500 from the business.

The exact amount that was allegedly stolen has not been determined in the investigation, but police said CarX provided an audit of their receipts to back their accusations against Sproston. Sproston denied the allegations when interviewed by officers, but was charged with theft over $500. he was taken to McDonough County Jail for holding, and were released after bond was posted.

