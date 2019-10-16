MACOMB — A month-long investigation has led to the arrest of 32-year-old Tavarius Payne for four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Payne’s arrest coincides with an investigation by the Macomb Police Department and the McDonough County Drug unit tracking the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in Macomb.

Police did not specify what substance Payne was trafficking, and said that the investigation is ongoing, pending lab results. Police said the suspect was finally arrested during a traffic stop at Wendy’s on West Jackson Street for driving without a license. At the time of his arrest, Payne was out on federal probation for trafficking cocaine.

Bond has been set at $5,030, and he remains held at McDonough County Jail.

