MACOMB — Park Director Rachel Lenz announced Tuesday that district commissioners are now receiving agendas, announcements, and district regulations and other documents via iPad. "You can't download from these," she said. "Any content can be requested from the park district office under the Freedom of Information Act."

Lenz said the iPads do not work outside of Macomb unless special security arrangements are made. "We believe elimination of paper in favor of electronic access is good for the district," she said.

Items such as agendas and minutes from prior meetings are available on the park district website by navigating to the About page and clicking on the Board of Commissioners icon. Agendas and minutes since 2015 are available by clicking the appropriate links towards the bottom of the page.

The park district board of commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed sale of $635,000 in park bonds to provide 2020 financing for the district. The board voted to authorize a vote in November on the bond ordinance.

Commissioners received documents relating to the director's annual review, including evaluation of goals submitted by Lenz last February. Board President Phil Weiss said there would be a closed session meeting in November to complete the review.

Commissioner John Hemingway said this is the third and final year of Lenz's employment contract. The board can vote to renew the contract but, if a new contract is written, a draft should be given to Lenz next month and the board should take action on the new contract in December.

"If there is any delay past December, the existing contract would roll over," Hemingway said.

Lenz reported that $1,100 was raised for Veterans Park baseball lighting, and 200 beers were served, at a recent fundraiser at Forgottonia Brewing. She said Arnold Brothers will raffle a new furnace, with ticket money being donated to the field lighting project.

Commissioner and District Treasurer Russ Hamm reported that there was $709,029 in the district's consolidated fund at the end of September, and $459,220 in the general fund. He said that 90 percent of 2018 property tax revenue has been received.

Lenz reported that more than 350 volunteers turned out at the September 28 day of service sponsored by the group #ForMacomb. She said some outdoor public service projects had to be cancelled due to rainy weather.

The park director also reported that Neil Armstrong, superintendent of support services, would be attending an October 30 meeting to discuss the potential impact of the state's 2020 recreational cannabis law on parks and park districts.

The board presented its Marjorie Connor Spirit Award, named for a late Special Olympics athlete. "She demonstrated what it meant to excel in Special Olympics," said Special Recreation Association Coordinator Jess Stephens.

Stephens presented the award to Kimberly Schenck, who competes in bowling and track. She said Schenck is "always on time and ready to play."

Schenck received a green jacket and a plaque, and her name was added to a plaque listing all past winners that is on display at the park district office.

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com