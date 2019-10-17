Red ribbon week takes a stand against drugs

Carmi-White County Schools

participates annually to take a

stand against drugs! The district

appreciates the Elks donating

Red Ribbons for all students and

staff to wear during the week. Red

Ribbon Week started when DEA

agent, Kiki Camarena, was kidnapped

and tortured to death in

Mexico. The DEA sent Camarena

to work undercover in Mexico to

investigate a major drug cartel.

In 1985, Camarena was found in

a shallow grave having been tortured

to death by members of the

cartel. In response, people around

the country wore red ribbons as

a symbol of their commitment

to raise awareness of the negative

effects caused by drugs in

America. Several coalitions were

formed in Camarena’s honor

and embraced his belief that one

person can make a difference. Red

Ribbon Week commemorates the

sacrifice that Camarena made

in an effort to create a drug free

world.

The district will also participate

in Unity Day on Wednesday.

Unity Day is a day where everyone

is encouraged to wear orange

to stand together against bullying

and UNITED for kindness, acceptance,

and being included.

Below are the daily activities for

RRW for each building. Please join

us in making a difference in our

community and taking a stand

against drugs and bullying by participating

in the daily activities!

Carmi-White County Unit # 5

Red Ribbon Week 2019

“Elect To Be Drug Free!"

Monday, Oct. 21-Friday, Oct. 25:

• District buildings will be decorated

with Red Ribbons.

• Elks donating Red Ribbons for

students and staff to wear.

Monday, Oct. 21st:

Pre-K/Washington: “Follow Your

Dreams-Don’t Use Drugs” - Wear

pajamas to show you’re drug

free!

Brownsville: “Follow Your

Dreams-Don’t Use Drugs” - Wear

pajamas to show you’re drug

free!

Lincoln & Jefferson: Elect to

be drug free and make your

DREAMS come true. Wear your

pajamas to school.

Jr/Sr High School: Across the

Decades, Elect to be Drug Free

- Wear your favorite decade

apparel.

Tuesday, Oct. 22nd:

Pre-K/Washington: “Elect to be

a Drug Free Citizen” – Show your

patriotism-wear red, white and

blue!

Brownsville: “Elect to be a Drug

Free Citizen” – Show your patriotism-

wear red, white and blue!

Lincoln & Jefferson: Elect to

keep drugs from turning your life

INSIDE OUT. Wear your clothing

inside out.

Jr/Sr High School: Elect to be

Drug Free. Wear Extreme Red in

Memory of Agent Kiki Camerena.

Wear Red and receive a donut

from White County States

Attorney, Denton Aud, the Sheriff

and Deputies, and the Carmi

Police Officers.

Wednesday, Oct. 23rd Unity Day:

Pre-K/Washington: “United

Against Bullying and Drugs”-

Wear orange in support of Unity

Day. We’re united for kindness,

acceptance and inclusion!

Brownsville: We are UNITED to

drug and bully free. Wear orange

to school.

Lincoln & Jefferson: We are

UNITED to drug and bully free.

Wear orange to school.

Jr/Sr High School- United to

be Drug and Bully Free. Wear

Orange in support of Unity Day

Thursday, Oct. 24th:

Pre-K/Washington:“From Head to

Toe, I’m Drug Free” - Wear crazy

socks and hat!

Brownsville: “From Head to Toe,

I’m Drug Free” - Wear a hat!

Lincoln & Jefferson- Elect to

make your future BRIGHT. Wear

neon colors to school.

Jr/Sr High School: Elect to make

your future Bright. Wear neon

colors to school.

Friday, Oct. 25th:

Pre-K/Washington: These Paws

Don’t Touch Drugs” – Show your

Bulldog Spirit in a drug free

community– Wear Maroon and

White!! Students will be able to

use face paint during the day to

show their Bulldog and drug free

spirit!

Brownsville: “These Paws Don’t

Touch Drugs” – Show your Beagle

Spirit in a drug free community–

Wear Maroon!

Lincoln & Jefferson: Vote Carmi-

White County drug free. Crazy

Maroon and White day.

Jr/Sr High School: Elect to

show your Bulldog Pride. Wear

Extreme Maroon and White.

Carmi Rifle Club invites the

public to their annual open

range weekend on Oct. 18, 19,

20. The event is free. This is a

great time for sighting in firearms

for fall hunting season.

Anyone wanting to camp out

the nights of 18th – 19th are

welcome.

Primitive camping is

available, the only services

available are a spot to set up and

porta-potty.

The range will be open to the

shooting public from the evening

of Friday, Oct. 18th till 1

pm on Sunday 20th , at which

time the range will close for a

4-H shooting event. Eye and

Ear protection are required for

everyone on the firing range.

Saturday at 5 p.m. will be the

annual members meeting and

update followed by a pot luck

meal at 6 p.m.. Chris Tupper

of Tupper's Guns & Firearm

Repair in Grayville will again

be smoking some good meat.

Feel free to bring a dish and/

or dessert. Paper goods will be

provided. There will be a good

campfire going so bring lawn

chairs for some nice fellowship!

Annual open range weekend at Carmi Rifle Club

With Veterans Day quickly

approaching, we would like

to help our veterans get some

items they need. Washington

Attendance Center is having

a clothing drive to donate to

veterans at some of the local

VA clinics and nursing homes.

How can you help?

You can help by simply collecting

NEW sweatshirts,

sweatpants, insulated underwear,

socks, and/or slippers

in their original package

and bringing them to school

between October 28th and

November 8th. We will partner

with the Carmi Elks Lodge

#1652 to distribute the items to

veterans in Southern Illinois.

Any business or club who

brings in items will receive a

shout out from Washington

Attendance Center on our

Facebook page. If you have

any questions, please contact

Amy Whitley at 618-382-4631

or awhitley@carmischools.org.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR

SUPPORT!