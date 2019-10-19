Tickets are now on sale for the Spoon River College Community Chorus concert “Frosty Airs & Fables.”

CANTON — Tickets are now on sale for the Spoon River College Community Chorus concert “Frosty Airs & Fables.” The concert will be performed on Dec. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Canton. Individual tickets may be purchased by calling 649-6260 or by email request to cdavis.tenacious@gmail.com.

“This concert will delight audiences of all ages,” said John Davis, director. “Last season we included a musical drama celebrating the 175th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This year, in addition to our wide variety of music genres, we will feature the beloved ‘Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus’ and a special section devoted to the Disney animated film ‘Frozen.’”

Chorus members include Tori Albanito, Andrea Barbknecht, Bruce Beal, Loren Blackfelner, Carla Bobell, Gloria Bradford, Cecily Burnham, Janice Dare Bruster, Carol Davis, Colin Davis, Kevin Dearing, Jackie Davis, Richard Etter, Jim Gage, Andrea Garnett, Micah Garnett, Aaron Haacke, Bob Heppenstahl, Sherry Hilton, Susan Juliusson, Carol Kohler, Leta Krock, Lindsey Larson, Aja Lawson, Wendy Martin, Sara Mathis, Sue Maurice, Susie McMillen, Trygve Meade, Janet Munson, Chad Murphy, Mary Newcomb, Natalie Orwig, Jo Potter Keen, Ginny Reter, Ron Rupe, Karen Shaw, Becky Silva, Allen Smith, Shane Smith, Stacy Smith, Jeanine Standard, Doris Taylor, Kenny Taylor, Julie Toney, Michael Varnes, Melissa Walker, Tammy Weaver, Lauren Wilcoxen, and Pam Willison. Accompanist is Gretchen Fuller.

Proceeds from the concert will continue to fund the David L. Bishop Memorial Scholarship.

Subscription series tickets to all five productions of the SRC Theatre and the SRC Community Chorus may be purchased through Nov. 8 by calling 649-6260.

Upcoming SRC Community Chorus productions include Burl Ives: Midwestern Minstrel featuring Barry Cloyd on Feb.9 at 3 p.m. and the musical revue From Broadway to L.A., directed by Carol Davis, June 5-7, 2020.

Visit www.src.edu/foundation and click on the SRC Community Chorus link, Like us on Facebook, or contact Carol Davis by emailing cdavis.tenacious@gmail.com.