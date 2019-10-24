GOOD HOPE — Monday night, October 21, The Village of Good Hope Board of Trustees tentatively accepted a quote from Maguire Iron to repair and paint the village water tower for $285,140.

The board voted to proceed with this offer, one of three, but only after the village attorney has examined the contract. Village of Good Hope President John Connor said that the board will not officially vote to sign this contract, or any contract, until November.

The contract with Maguire Iron will cost the village $28,514 per year for 10 years. This option was weighed against an offer from Suez, which would have cost $363,000 over 10 years. Members of the board decided that the extra services offered by Suez compared to Maguire Iron were not enough to justify the $77,860 difference. The board voted to move forward with Maguire Iron and have their attorney examine the contract.

A third offer was briefly considered from Central Tank Coatings Incorporated, which would have cost $41,500. Board members said that the price was alluring, but wouldn’t solve the tank’s adhesion issue, preventing new paint from sticking to it.

Connor said that Maguire Iron’s offer includes the following: completely stripping the exterior of the tank, painting the exterior with a better-adhering three-layer coat, completely scrubbing the interior of the tank, making repairs to the manway, installing a 24-inch bolted riser manway, operations to prevent the vat from freezing, and patching some holes on the top of the tower.

Connor said this plan didn’t feature any niceties that the tower didn’t require.

Representatives from Maguire Iron have visited Good Hope since June of 2019 to explain their price packages. Maguire will cover any and all repairs to the tower necessary throughout their 10 year payment plan. Connor said both Maguire Iron and Suez wanted their plans to end with pre-payments towards their next 10-year-round of repairs, but in order to save the village money Connor said he withdrew pre-payments from both contracts.

Two years of the project $28,514 annual payments could be covered by what remains in the village water account, but Connor suggested the board not touch that money until an emergency requires it.

In other news, Good Hope’s water loss has been reduced from 20.47 percent in August to 12.86 percent in September. The cemetery has been mowed for the last time this season, and the village employee’s report took time to thank those who helped trim the cemetery, saying they did an excellent job.

