Pets @ Risk is hosting a
K9 Karnival this Saturday,
November 2nd, from 9 am
- 3 pm at the White County
Fairgrounds Floral Hall.
Bring your pets and come
out for a bunch of good, old
fashioned fun.
There will be carnival
games with prizes and an
inflatable for the kids. Take
an adorable family picture
with your fur babies at the fall
themed photo booth and then
swing by and let your pet
create their very own canvas
art to adorn your walls.
There will be pork burger,
hamburger, and hot dog baskets
available from 10:30-1
for lunch, then stop by the
bake sale and take home
something sweet.
Pets @ Risk will also be
holding a pet adoption day
with a variety of animals
looking for their forever
home.
All proceeds from the day
will be split between daily
Pets @ Risk operations
and the Carmi Memorial
Dog Park. Come on out
to the floral hall and support
Carmi’s four legged
community.