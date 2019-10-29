A tape on the Munchkin Masquerade will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 on Thursday, Oct. 31 starting at noon and continuing on 24 hour repeat play.

This program was held around the Canton square on Friday, Oct. 25. The program was held by the Main Street Committee, with help of the Merchants, sponsors and volunteers. There were hundreds of children enjoying the candy and gifts.

The tape was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.