CUBA — The Cuba Christian Church invites the community to join them in a fellowship as they gather for a Family Thanksgiving Dinner at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

The church asks those attending to call ahead and leave a message with the number of people who will attend, 309-785-2831.

No carryouts will be available as the purpose of the event is to dine together.

They are located at 214 S. 4th St. in Cuba.