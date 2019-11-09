Claire Fournier, Isabella Palmer, Ally Creasy, Ethan Russell, Izayah Billingsley, Walker Brown, Elena Longenecker, Keian Long, Mason Kinsel and Knox Knollman were nominated for the Lincoln STAR student award by his/her classroom teacher.

CANTON — Claire Fournier, Isabella Palmer, Ally Creasy, Ethan Russell, Izayah Billingsley, Walker Brown, Elena Longenecker, Keian Long, Mason Kinsel and Knox Knollman were nominated for the Lincoln STAR student award by his/her classroom teacher.

Students are nominated by their teacher for showing the character traits of a STAR student, which are being respectful, telling the truth, being caring and making responsible choices.

These students celebrated with Lunch with Principal.