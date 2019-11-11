MACOMB — This week at Western Illinois University has been designated as Military Appreciation Week, "Honoring Leathernecks: Past, Present and Future."

Schedule of Events:

Monday, Nov. 11

• 11 a.m.-noon – Military Tribute Ceremony, Sherman Hall third floor auditorium: The ceremony will honor veterans and service members.

At noon, the Sherman Hall Bell Tower carillon will play the anthems from the military branches.

• Noon-1 p.m. Family Salute, Sherman Hall, third floor: The Veterans Resource Center and others will host an informal reception to recognize the sacrifices made by spouses, dependents and other family members of veterans and service members. Refreshments will be provided.

The University Counseling Center, in conjunction with the Kinder Mondays initiative at WIU, will provide opportunities for participants to fill out holiday cards to be mailed to deployed military service members. More information about this will be released when available.

Yellow Ribbons: Organizers are asking everyone to wear a yellow ribbon to recognize and honor veterans during Military Appreciation Week. Veterans Club members will staff a table at Campus Recreation from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Yellow ribbons can also be obtained at the Veterans Resource Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

• 3:30-4 p.m. – "Honoring Our History," at the Rock Hanson Statue on campus: WIU's World War I and World War II veterans have contributed to the rich legacy of WIU, including our symbols, our traditions and our commitment to inclusion. During this celebration, Dave and Jackie Thompson, WIU alumni and significant donors for the Ray "Rock" Hanson statue, will deliver comments commemorating the legacy of Colonel Raymond "Rock" Hanson.

• 4-5 p.m. – All-Star Tug of War, at Spencer Student Recreation Center: In recognition of Col. Rock Hanson's contributions to WIU, Campus Recreation is proud to host the inaugural All-Star Tug of War, honoring Col. Rock Hanson. The event is free for student organizations and the winner will be recognized with a trophy housed at Campus Recreation. For more information, or to register a team, visit bit.ly/WIUTugofWar.

• 6-7:30 p.m. – "Why Appreciate the Military?," in the University Union Heritage Room: The event will include a community discussion on what it means to appreciate the military. Panelists will address questions related to the understanding of and values civilians and military service members attribute to service. Following the panelists' comments, Veteran Resource Center liaisons and other facilitators will lead participants in discussions exploring the question of what does it mean to appreciate the military. Refreshments will be provided.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

• 3:30-5 p.m. - "In their own words: Korea and Vietnam," in the University Union Lamoine Roomg: Local veterans who served in the military during the Korean War and the Vietnam War will share how their experiences shaped them and the Macomb community. Refreshments will be provided.

• 6-7 p.m. - Battle of the Branches Bench Press Competition, Campus Recreation: Veterans and service members will have a bench press competition in the Spencer Student Recreation Center. The winning branch will have a trophy or plaque with the total weight lifted and the branch name displayed in the Recreation Center. The public is invited to attend and support the competitors. No registration is required.

Thursday, Nov. 14

• 3:30-5 p.m. – "In their own words: Middle East and Afghanistan," University Union Lamoine Room: Veterans of military operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan will discuss how their military experiences have shaped them as individuals and students. Refreshments will be provided.

• 6:30-8:30 p.m. - Military Trivia, Macomb VFW Post #1921, 1200 E. Jefferson, St., Macomb: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1921 and WIU’s Military Science Department will host a military trivia night to raise funds for the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. Teams of eight will compete in five rounds of 10 questions on the topics of Military History, Slang Terms, Symbols, Screens and Songs and Local Military History. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary will provide snacks and teams may bring additional refreshments. A cash bar will be available. The entry fee per team is $40 and teams should register by Friday, Nov. 8 at wiu.com/alumni.

Friday, Nov. 15

• 3–5 p.m. - Veterans Resource Center Open House and 10th Anniversary Celebration - 333 S. Ward St., Macomb: The event will recognize the contributions of individuals who established and have contributed to the Veterans Resource Center. Refreshments will be provided throughout the afternoon. A program recognizing those who have contributed to the success of the Veterans Resource Center will take place at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

1 p.m. - Military Appreciation Football Game, Hanson Field: Western Illinois Athletics will pay tribute to service men and women for the military appreciation football game. The Leathernecks play host to Southern Illinois University; kick-off is set for 1 p.m. All service men and women with a military ID will receive free admission for themselves and a guest. A special halftime recognition is scheduled to honor all those that have served and are currently serving our country.

For more information about any of the activities, contact the Veterans Resource Center at (309) 298-3505.

— Submitted by WIU News