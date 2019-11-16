Candra Frank, 52, of Flora, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Flora Health Care Center in Flora, IL. Candra was born on March 1, 1967 in Flora, IL, the daughter of Galen and Patsy (McBride) Frank.

Candra was a loving mother to her daughter, Hali; she was her whole world. Candra took great pride in caring for her pets. Her kind and generous soul will be missed by all those that knew her.

Candra is survived by her daughter, Hali P. Lackey and husband Kenny of Flora, IL; brother, Bill Frank and wife Carolyn of Cape Girardeau, MO; sister, Naomi Bangert and husband Ron of Clay City; brother, Sam Frank and wife Shari of Clay City; brother, Chris Frank and wife Rebecca of Talbott, TN; brother, Richard Frank and wife Monica of San Diego, CA; special cousin, Pam Schnautz of Clay City; aunts, Deane Moseley of Clay City and Mary Hulsey of Sailor Springs; uncle, Don McBride of Salem, AR; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debbie Desch.

Memorials can be made to Clay County Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, 1101 Austin Ave, Flora, IL 62839.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial at Smith Cemetery will occur at a later date.