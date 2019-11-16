Editorial

It’s in the genes…maybe?

“Life is not found in atoms or molecules or genes as such, but in organization; not in symbiosis but in synthesis”-Edwin Grant Conklin

A few years ago I got a hair, (literally in this case), and decided to straighten my naturally curly hair.

I received a lot of, “I loved your curly hair, but this looks good, too.”

Those who don’t have naturally curly hair do not realize what a pain it can be.

I don’t rule it.

It rules me.

Somedays she behaves.

And, then there are the majority of other days when she does what she does.

After I started straightening, I decided to chop it off and not just any cut, but an asymmetrical cut.

After a few months I grew tired of actually having to maintain this particular hairstyle.

With the curly beast, I basically get up, see what she’s up to any given morning and off I go.

So, after my hairstylist, Stacey had gone through all of the trouble to help me with my current style of choice, at my next appointment I reluctantly told her I thought I was going to go back to my curls and grow my hair out-one length.

She didn’t bat an eye.

She told me what she needed to do and explained I would have to be patient-not one of my strong suits.

She stripped my hair of all of the boxed hair color I had ever used myself.

Listen, I used box color on my hair all the time thinking I was saving money, however, what I was really doing was ruining my hair.

I’m not a hairstylist.

I know nothing regarding the chemical affects coloring my own hair did to me.

And, to be honest, I really didn’t know the proper hair products that were best for my hair.

Having a professional take care of me is well worth it.

And, yes, I do color my hair.

Redheads do not go gray.

We go blonde and I’m just not into it right yet.

Stacey managed to get as close to my natural color as she possibly could.

It’s probably been about a year since I started this new process and my hair is growing out nicely. My curls do behave better now that I have a professional taking care of them every six weeks or so and spending quality time with Stacey, who has become a dear friend over the last almost four years, tops everything.

When I first went back to curly, I went to see my Gram.

The first thing she said when she saw me was, “Good, you’ve gone back to your curly hair. Straight hair looked like crap on you.”

Alrighty then, Gram.

In her defense, when she wasn’t able to live in her own home any longer she wasn’t the happiest of campers and became more expressive when it came to her opinion; a LOT more expressive.

For the longest time I was puzzled by her deep feelings of dislike over a hairstyle until it occurred to me the majority of my physical attributes come from the Boyd side, my Gramps.

My Gram had naturally curly hair.

In some form or another all of the Grands have curly hair thanks to Gram.

And, the majority of us also have red, reddish, or auburn hair which comes from my Gramp’s Scottish heritage.

After pondering all of that, I realized where my Gram was coming from.

As I was thinking about this particular column it occurred to me how and often so many of us want to change ourselves whether it’s our hair, weight, permanent cosmetic changes, whatever.

We look at others and envy certain aspects of their appearance.

Personally, I would like to be a bit taller.

Being 5 ft. tall is not my ideal height.

Whenever I cover something at a high school, I tend to get lost in the crowd of kids walking through the hall.

What would happen if we were just happy with what we had?

There’s nothing wrong with striving to improve one’s self, but do we need to obsess over it?

I’m guilty…really guilty about obsessing about certain aspects of myself, especially my weight.

I still trying to lose the baby weight from Nick.

Not sure how long I can use that one.

He would be 25 now so I imagine that excuse has ran it’s course.

I’m not sure about a whole lot, but I do know I’m not deviating from my curly hair; probably ever.

After all, it’s in my genes.