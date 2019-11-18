MACOMB — Friday evening, November 15, community leaders for Macomb and WIU joined one another in the planting of a replacement tree for WIU’s Veterans Memorial Grove.

The grove was planted in April of 2001, and featured seven trees to commemorate WIU students who died in World War I, as well as to further honor the memory of all Western students and alumni who died serving their country. The grove was formerly located on the west-end of Sherman Drive, near Simpkins Hall.

One of the seven trees died in 2017. To complete the memorial once more, WIU Interim-President Martin Abraham, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, academic advisor Ronald Pettigrew, and other volunteers and veterans aided in the planting of a seventh tree. The new tree and its adjoining memorial plaque can be found at the east end of Sherman Drive and the junction with Adams Street.

After the planting, Pettigrew shared what it meant to him that the university had recently been named “Best For Vets” by an article in the Military Times.

“It’s a combination of multiple factors,” Pettigrew said. He is a veteran with over 30 years of military service and is current reserve deputy chaplain for the Coast Guard. “Working with the student success development center here, working with their faculty, working with their academic advisors – that type of collaboration helps us to be successful.”

Pettigrew prided the student success development center on its ability to get to know the veterans, and to work with them on struggles that other students may not understand. For example, Pettigrew said many veterans coming back to school have already lived their lives, so-to-speak.

Recalling one retired Master Chief, a man who’d run his own farm and filed his own patents, Pettigrew said this student found himself struggling with aspects of the student-experience, like being embarrassed by a professor, or feeling explicitly disrespected by another student on campus.

These incidents aren’t what defines the veteran experience at Western, Pettigrew said. In fact, he believes they exemplify how well they’re dealt with, citing the way another student came to this man’s defense when he was confronted with ignorant comments.

“Those are the challenges, but when other students step up, and you know you have a place such as the Veteran’s Resource Center with other people who care, it helps you dismiss the one or two incidents and the people that just don’t get it.” Pettigrew said.

The tree-planting followed an open-house event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Veteran’s Resource Center. The new tree is a flash fire sugar maple cultivar, one press release said, and was donated by Wally Elsner of Elsner’s Nursery in Macomb.

