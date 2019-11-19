WYOMING- Barbara M. Jackson, 93, of Chillicothe, formerly of Wyoming, passed away at 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.

Barbara was born on April 18, 1926 in Stark County, the only child of Elbert and Agnes (Leadley) Pettit. She married Eugene Jackson on July 31, 1944.

Surviving are one son, Robert Jackson of Bradford; one daughter, Suzann (Patrick) O’Neill of Edelstein; three grandchildren, Randall O’Neill, Joni (Bruce) Lewis, and Penny (Russ) Schierer; two great-grandchildren, Paige and Keegan Gerard; three step-great-grandchildren, Bobbie, Rebecca, and Alec Lewis; and three step-great-great-grandchildren, Avery Lewis, Taylyn Lewis, and Catalina McCune. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two daughters-in-law, Kathy Reed-Jackson and Cathy Briggs-Jackson

Barbara worked at Princeville Canning Company, Duck Inn in Camp Grove, and as a parts manager at Colgan and Company John Deere Dealership in Wyoming. She was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church, the Wyoming Red Hats Society, and Stark County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, bingo and the casino slot machines. She and Gene enjoyed winters in Texas and camping with friends.

Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wyoming Cemetery.

Barbara’s family wants to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Evergreen Senior Living and Heritage Manor in Chillicothe for her excellent care and enjoyment during her last four and a half years of life. Also, a heartfelt thank you to VITAS Hospice Team for getting the family through her final days.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for Barbara’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.