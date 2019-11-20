Ronald B. Miller, 93, of Illinois City, IL and the Eliza area died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Muscatine, Iowa. Services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 21, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery where graveside military services will be conducted. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Fippinger's. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Ronald B. Miller, 93, of Illinois City, IL and the Eliza area died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Muscatine, Iowa. Services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 21, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery where graveside military services will be conducted. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Fippinger's. A memorial fund will be established at a later date to benefit the training of service dogs. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born February 26, 1926 in Drury Township, Illinois to David and Vada Pulliam Miller. Ron graduated from Aledo High School in 1943. Ron married Betty Jo Vance April 16, 1949 in Aledo. She died March 24, 2018.

Ron was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He farmed in the Eliza area for many years and was employed in the maintenance department at HON Industries in Muscatine, Iowa, retiring in 1991.

Ron was a member of the Westmer Larger Parrish and the Mercer County VFW Post 1571.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family. Ron was an avid Cubs fan.

Survivors include one daughter: Darcy Relander of Illinois City, Ill.; three sons: Steve Miller of Fresno, Texas; Ron (Robin) Miller of Monmouth, Ill.; Scott (Jill) Miller of Phoenix, Ariz.; 3 grandchildren: Kelly Jo, Travis and Cody; 3 great-granddaughters; 3 great-grandsons; one sister: Donna Thompson of Elgin, Ill.; three nieces; two nephews and their families.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers: Robert and Lyle.