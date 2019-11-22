Rev. Dr. Dale Dykstra was recently presented with the Kiwanis Legion of Honor certificate and pin to honor his 50-year career as a member and officer of various Kiwanis Clubs through the years.

Dykstra first joined a Circle-K Club at Millikin University in Decatur in 1967. When he moved to Princeton, N.J., to attend seminary in 1969, he became a member there. He was always active in local service projects to help youth in whatever community he resided.

After seminary, he moved to the State College, Penn., area for 23 years of pastoral and Kiwanis service.

In 1995 he moved to Mendota and join its club. During his 16 years there, he served as club president twice. He also became the club’s representative to the International Convention in St Louis.

Dykstra came to serve the Kewanee and Elmira Presbyterian churches in 2011, joining the local club when he arrived. Since then he has served as a Distinguished Club President, representative to two international conventions (in Indianapolis and Toronto) and a two-year term as lieutenant governor of Division 16.